Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Markel makes up approximately 6.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Markel worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,320.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

