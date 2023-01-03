Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $190,142.84 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MMI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 143,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,045. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after buying an additional 472,551 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

