Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.00. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

