ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $78.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

