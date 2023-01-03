MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230,197 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.49% of MannKind worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MannKind by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 431.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

