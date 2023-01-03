Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 0.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 82.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.30. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.