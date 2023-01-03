Maker (MKR) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Maker has a total market cap of $502.75 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $514.25 or 0.03070288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

