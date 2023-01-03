Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and $54,508.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00038813 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00228448 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001776 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99,512.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

