MA Private Wealth Sells 1,335 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

