MA Private Wealth Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

USXF stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

