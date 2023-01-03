LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. 40,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,814. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

