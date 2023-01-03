Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BELLUS Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $36,272,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

BLU stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

