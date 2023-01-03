Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $583,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SGFY opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

