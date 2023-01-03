Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.95 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,576,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,439,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 545,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 287,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 827,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 158,024 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

