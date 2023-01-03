Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.70. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.