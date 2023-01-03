Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,440,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 155,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,888. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

