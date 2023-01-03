London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,900 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 582,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LDNXF stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

