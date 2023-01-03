LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 599,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,280. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. LL Flooring has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

