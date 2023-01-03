Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.79

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 116031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.