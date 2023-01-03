Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.79

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 116031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

