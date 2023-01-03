Liquity USD Market Capitalization Hits $182.55 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $182.55 million and approximately $563,312.90 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 178,573,464 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.