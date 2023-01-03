Liquity (LQTY) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Liquity has a total market cap of $53.41 million and $249,792.72 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003571 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,847,055 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

