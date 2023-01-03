Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 79,229 shares.The stock last traded at $159.22 and had previously closed at $162.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

See Also

