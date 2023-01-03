Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,020,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 791,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 158,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 162,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.