LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. 1,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 360,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $108,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 75,530 shares of company stock worth $562,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

