Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIBY. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,735,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Ayrton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.23.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

