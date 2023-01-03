Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Lennar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,825. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

