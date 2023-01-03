Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Legacy Oil Gas Stock Down 9.7 %
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Oil Gas (LEGPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Oil Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Oil Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.