Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 40,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.34 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Laureate Education by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

