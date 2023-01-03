Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.50

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

