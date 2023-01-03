KuCoin Token Price Tops $6.64 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $652.79 million and $801,305.06 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $6.64 or 0.00039826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

