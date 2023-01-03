Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 536,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,000. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 105.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

IETC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 23,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17.

