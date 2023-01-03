Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.87

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 37267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.