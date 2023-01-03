Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.87

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 37267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.51) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
Further Reading
