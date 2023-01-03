Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Knowles news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.78. 9,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

