Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.
Insider Activity at Knowles
In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles
Knowles Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 10,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Knowles
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knowles (KN)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.