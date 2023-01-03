Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,815.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Knowles by 12,434.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 56.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $4,295,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 10,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.