Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPRX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 17,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.