Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. 8,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 80.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

