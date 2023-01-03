Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. 8,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,413. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $17.19.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 80.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

