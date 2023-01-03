Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.75. 50,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

