Keep Network Trading Up 5.6% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $843,376.34 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
