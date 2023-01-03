Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $202.90 million and $20.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00066968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 366,696,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,692,028 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

