JUMPN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

