Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 9,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

About Jumia Technologies

JMIA stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 3,132,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,325. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

