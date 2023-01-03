JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($7.02) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.23) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.21) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

FRA:SHA traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.52 ($6.93). 275,405 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.61. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

