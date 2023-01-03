Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 53.9% Lower This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $12.62 million and $70,711.79 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00228506 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00731319 USD and is down -34.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50,828.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

