Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,889 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.59% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $100,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGM opened at $280.00 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $442.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.43.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.