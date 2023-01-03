Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,853,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,807,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,069,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.