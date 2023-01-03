Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sanofi by 162.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

