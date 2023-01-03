Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

