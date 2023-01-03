Janney Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PVI opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91.

