Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

