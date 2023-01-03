Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 33,065 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

